-
Now Playing: Woman reveals how company knowingly hired her at 12 weeks pregnant
-
Now Playing: Students face off in 'Solve for Tomorrow' competition on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Viral posts of children's punishments trigger parenting debate
-
Now Playing: How dating is like dieting
-
Now Playing: Man reportedly fired after pocket-dialing his boss
-
Now Playing: Teacher begs parents to stop coddling children
-
Now Playing: 5 pregnant supermarket workers to welcome babies within months of each other
-
Now Playing: Yahoo Lifestyle's top picks for beauty products that celebrate diversity
-
Now Playing: Nanny to the stars shares her top tips from her new book
-
Now Playing: Survey found that dishwashing can make or break a relationship
-
Now Playing: Kittens audition for job with police
-
Now Playing: Harry Potter hair looks magical
-
Now Playing: Bus driver braids hair every morning for student who lost her mother
-
Now Playing: Parents reveal their favorite child
-
Now Playing: Meet the 8-year-old winner of the littleBits national droid inventing competition
-
Now Playing: 'The Chew' co-host shares how to make his signature ribs
-
Now Playing: Trying out 3 popular grocery delivery services
-
Now Playing: Parents try saying 'Yes' to all their children's requests for a day
-
Now Playing: Couple who struggled with fertility has 7 children after winning an IVF raffle
-
Now Playing: Couple says paying off their $162K debt brought them closer