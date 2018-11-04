Woman reveals how company knowingly hired her at 12 weeks pregnant

Kate Morrison, 37, of Santa Monica, California, wrote a blog on LinkedIn about how her new employer knowingly hired her when she was 12 weeks pregnant with her second child.
0:44 | 04/11/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Woman reveals how company knowingly hired her at 12 weeks pregnant
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

