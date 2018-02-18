6-year-old YouTube toy reviewer debuts toy line at New York Toy Fair More Ryan's not your average 6-year-old. The 6-year-old YouTube star is getting his very own toy line. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for 6-year-old YouTube toy reviewer debuts toy line at New York Toy Fair And yeah. Yeah. Yeah. On the okay. This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: Colorado teen donates thousands of toys in brother's honor

Now Playing: Elton John and Beyonce join forces for a powerhouse collaboration

Now Playing: Olympic highlights from the night's big events

Now Playing: Oscar 2018 presenters to include Mahershala Ali, Margot Robbie and Chadwick Boseman

Now Playing: Wakanda dreaming? Here's what to read after you see 'Black Panther'

Now Playing: Language spoken in 'Black Panther' is a celebration of African culture

Now Playing: Marvel Studios president says Chadwick Boseman didn't need 'Black Panther' audition

Now Playing: 'Black Panther' star Lupita Nyong'o on the powerful role of women in the film

Now Playing: 'Black Panther' stars on the film's pre-sale success

Now Playing: Team USA ice skater makes Olympics history as two women fall short on the slopes

Now Playing: 'Black Panther' director says it 'was always Marvel's most political comic'

Now Playing: Chadwick Boseman praises the heroic women of 'Black Panther'

Now Playing: 'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman sings 'Grandma's Hands'

Now Playing: Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux announce they are separating

Now Playing: Jimmy Kimmel calls out lawmakers in emotional late-night monologue

Now Playing: 'On Their Shoulders:' Mike Colter, star of 'Luke Cage' honors 4 black trailblazers

Now Playing: Coming together on the iconic 'Roseanne' couch: Part 6

Now Playing: How the 'Roseanne' cast signed up for the reboot: Part 5

Now Playing: Saying goodbye to 'Roseanne' after a shocking final episode: Part 4

Now Playing: How 'Roseanne' broke many of the sitcom rules: Part 3 Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":53172789,"title":"6-year-old YouTube toy reviewer debuts toy line at New York Toy Fair","duration":"1:51","description":"Ryan's not your average 6-year-old. The 6-year-old YouTube star is getting his very own toy line.","url":"/GMA/Family/video/year-youtube-toy-reviewer-debuts-toy-line-york-53172789","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}