How to make celeb chef Marcus Samuelsson's spring chicken salad recipe

Celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson shared an original, seasonal salad recipe on "Good Morning America" today.

This recipe from the head chef of Red Rooster in New York City's Harlem neighborhood features deliciously complex flavors, and makes for the perfect healthy springtime lunch or dinner. It's also one of the dishes that will be served at the fourth annual Harlem EatUp Festival, organized by Samuelsson. The festival, which takes place in May, is a celebration of Harlem's culinary, culture and art communities.

Here is his step-by-step guide for how to make the salad and its dressing at home.

Marcus Samuelsson's lemony spring chicken salad recipe

Ingredients:



2 head Raddicchio lettuce, cut in half

2 heart romaine, cut in half

Grilled Herb Chicken (recipe below)

4 spring onions, grilled and roughly chopped

4 carrots, grilled and roughly chopped

2 tbsp bulgar, cooked and drained

2 fresh radishes, quartered

1/2 avocado, roughly chopped

4 tbsp cilantro, chopped

4 tbsp parsley, chopped

3 oz lemon dressing (recipe below)



Method:



1. In a large bowl, combine raddicchio lettuce, romaine lettuce, bulgur, radishes and toss with lemon dressing to coat.

2. Add avocado and top with grilled herb chicken, spring onions, and carrots.

Grilled herb chicken recipe

Ingredients:



1 whole chicken, cut into eighths

1/4 cup parsley, chopped

2 tbsp cilantro, chopped

2 tbsp green onion, sliced

1 tsp garlic, chopped

2/3 cup olive oil

2 tbsp lemon juice

1 tsp of salt

1 tsp black pepper

1 tsp chili flake

To toss chicken after it’s cooked:

2 cups mole verde (recipe below)

Method:



Combine all marinade ingredients and place in a one-gallon freezer bag.

Add the chicken pieces and massage the marinade into the pieces. Place the bag in a bowl or on a plate in the fridge and let marinade at least two hours and up to overnight.

Heat a grill or grill pan over moderate high heat. Cook thighs for 5 to 10 minutes per side, and the legs, breast, and wings for 5-7 min per side until completely cooked through.

Allow chicken to rest for 10 minutes.

In a large bowl, add mole verde sauce and grilled chicken. Toss to coat.

Mole verde recipe

Ingredients:



1/4 cup sesame seeds

1/4 cup pumpkin seeds

2 teaspoon Cumin seeds

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1/2 cup olive oil

3 poblano peppers (or green bell peppers if cannot find)

6 cloves of garlic

1 red onion

2 jalapeno peppers

1 cup chicken stock

1 bunch Mint

1 bunch Watercress

2 bunches Cilantro

1 bunch Spinach

1 avocado

2 limes, juiced

2 teaspoon salt



Method:



Blister poblano peppers, onions, and jalapeno peppers on a hot grill (or grill pan) until blackened.

Place in a bowl and cover with plastic wrap for five minutes. Peel off the skin and roughly chop.

Add the herbs and spinach to the grill pan and char for 1-2 minutes until wilted and charred. Remove from heat and roughly chop.

In a medium pan, toast cumin, oregano, sesame seeds and pumpkin seeds for 3 minutes. Remove from heat.

In a large saucepan, heat chicken stock until just beginning to simmer.

Add to a high powered blender with the charred peppers, garlic, and toasted spice mixture. Puree until smooth.

Add herbs and greens, avocado, and olive oil and puree again until smooth.

Finish with lime juice and salt to taste

Lemon Caesar dressing recipe

Ingredients:

2 egg yolks

1 cloves garlic, minced

1 tsp anchovy paste

2 tsp parmesan cheese, grated

2 tsp Dijon mustard

1 tsp Worcestershire sauce

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 tsp course black pepper

2/3 cup canola oil

1/3 cup olive oil



Method:



Puree all ingredients except for the oils in a blender. With the motor running, slowly drizzle in the oils until incorporated.

Bulgar recipe

Ingredients:



1 cup bulgar wheat

2 cups water

1/2 tsp salt

Method:



Bring water to a boil.

Add bulgar and salt.

Cover and turn the heat down.

Simmer for 10 minutes, or until all water is absorbed.

Remove from heat and serve.

Recipe courtesy of Marcus Samuelsson.