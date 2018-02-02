Ultimate game-day grub menu from Black Tap Burgers founder

Upgrade your game-day grub this year with a winning Super Bowl party menu from the mastermind behind Black Tap Craft Burgers and Beer.

Joe Isidori, founder of the New York City-based burger joint that skyrocketed to social media stardom with photos of its massive and colorful milkshake concoctions and mouthwatering cheeseburgers, shared some of his favorite recipes with "GMA."

Isidori's Super Bowl fare features Korean barbecue wings, chili cheeseburgers and more flavorful takes on tailgating classics. See the full recipes below.

Korean BBQ wings recipe

Blacktap

Ingredients:

18 Chicken Wings (6 pieces to an order)

Korean BBQ Sauce (recipe below)

Lime (on the side)

Buttermilk dill (recipe below)

Sesame seeds and scallions

Method:

1. Place the raw chicken wings in a 350 degree fryer, cook for about 10-12 minutes (all the way through)

2. Cool chicken wings

3. Fry the wings again for 9 minutes until crispy

4. Toss the wings in Korean BBQ sauce

5. Sprinkle with sesame seeds and scallions

6. Serve with lime and buttermilk-dill dipping sauce on the side



Korean BBQ sauce recipe

Ingredients:

1 cup Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce

1 tablespoon kimchi base

1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil

1 tablespoon lime juice

Method:

Combine all ingredients, mix with whisk.



Buttermilk dill recipe

Ingredients:

1 cup mayonnaise

1 cup buttermilk

2 tablespoons fresh chopped dill

Pinch garlic powder

Pinch onion powder

Method:

1. Place all ingredients to a mixing bowl and mix well

2. Taste and add additional salt if desired

3. Keep refrigerated for at least two hours before using to allow flavors to meld

Chili cheeseburger recipe

Blacktap

Ingredients:

1 patty Brisket Blend

1 oz Martins potato rolls

1 each lettuce, tomato and pickle

2 slices American cheese

2 oz Zesty Cheese Sauce (recipe below)

2 oz Frizzled Onion (recipe below)

3 oz chili

Method:

1. In a seasoning tray, season beef patty with salt and place in a preheated flat top

2. While the patty in on the grill, set a large oval plate with burger setup and set aside

3. Place Martins potato buns on the grill and toast for 1 to 2 minutes on each side

4. Flip burger after 4 to 5 minutes and cook for extra 4 to 5 minutes or until reaching the desired temperature

5. Heat chili and cheese sauce separately until hot

6. When burger is ready to plate, add sliced American cheese and cover the burger to melt the cheese, and for about 1 minute place beef patty on the bottom side of the bun, dress the bun with 1 Tbsp. of special sauce add chili, and top with cheese sauce and frizzled Onions French fries and serve



Frizzled onions recipe

Ingredient:

1 each Spanish onions

1 quart Wondra

Method:

Cut the onion in half along the grains, then shave each half and slice very thinly on a mandolin against the grain. Then toss in Wondra and fry at 375 degrees Fahrenheit until crispy.



Zesty cheese sauce recipe

Ingredients:

3 lbs. Velveeta

1 can (or 28 oz) Rotel

2 cups milk

1 1/2 tablespoons garlic powder

1 1/2 tablespoons onion powder

8 oz Valentina hot sauce

4 oz Chipotle puree

2 limes, zested and juiced

Method:

Set up a double boiler with a mixing bowl, cut Velvetta into cubes, put all ingredients into a bowl and mix everything with a wisk as the cheese melts. Mix well until the cheese sauce is uniform. Transfer into quart containers, cool as room temperature and store in the walk-in.

House chili recipe

Ingredients:

5 lbs 70/30 beef

2 tablespoons cumin

6 tablespoons chili powder

6 tablespoons garlic Powder

4 tablespoons oregano

6 tablespoons paprika

10 Guajillo peppers

1 cup Frank's Red Hot

1 quart House Marinara

6 oz Onions, Diced

Method:

Cook beef in a large pot. Place the pot on high heat and add soybean oil. Only cook small amounts of beef at time, ensuring that the beef is completely cooked. While cooking, use a kitchen spoon break apart beef. Remove beef and strain the fat. Add diced onions and re-hydrated Guajillo peppers to pot on high heat. Sweat onions and peppers, add cooked beef and all dry seasonings. Mix all ingredients together. Once beef begins to brown, add hot sauce and marinara. Cook on low for one hour. Store in the refrigerator for one day before serving.



All-American burgers with special sauce recipe

Burgers:

Ingredients:

2 Pounds 80 percent lean ground beef

1 1/2 tablespoons Kosher salt

1/2 teaspoons freshly ground black pepper

Canola or vegetable oil for the pan

8 Slices American cheese

Four 4-Inch potato buns

4 tablespoons special sauce (recipe below)

For Serving: Tomato slices, lettuce, pickle spears

Method:

1. Place the ground beef in a large bowl and gently use your fingers to fluff the meat to loosen it. Use a 5-inch metal ring or your hands to make four 3/4-inch-thick patties. Mix the salt and pepper together in a small bowl and use half of it to generously season the tops of the burger patties.

2. Heat a cast-iron flat-top griddle or large cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat for 2 minutes. Dip a folded paper towel in oil and use it to grease the pan. With a spatula, carefully transfer the patties to the pan, seasoned-side down. Sprinkle the patties with the remaining salt and pepper mixture. Cook, without pressing down or moving the burgers, until the bottoms are browned, about 5 minutes. Flip the burgers over and continue to cook for 4 1/2 to 5 minutes longer for medium-rare or 7 minutes for medium. If necessary, spoon out the excess fat from the pan. Place 2 slices of the cheese on each patty, add 1 teaspoon water to the pan, and cover the pan immediately. Cook for 10 seconds (or a few seconds longer, if your pan is large), until the cheese has melted, then transfer the burgers to a plate.

3. Pour off most of the fat from the pan and use a paper towel to wipe out the browned bits. Open the buns and place the bottom halves cut-side down in the hot pan until browned and toasted, about 1-2 minutes. Turn the buns over to toast the other side, 30 seconds to 1 minute longer. Repeat with the bun tops.

4. Transfer each patty to a bottom bun half. Smear each bun top with 1 tablespoon of the Special Sauce. Add a tomato slice to the top of the burger and cover with lettuce, then place the top bun half on the burger and serve with a pickle.

Special sauce recipe

Ingredients:

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/3 cup ketchup

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

1 1/2 tablespoons mashed canned chipotle chiles in adobo sauce (about 1/2 chile)

1 tablespoon adobo sauce

1/4 teaspoon Gochujang (Korean chile paste)

1 1/2 teaspoons finely chopped half-sour pickle

3/4 teaspoon pickle brine (from the jar)

Method: Place the mayonnaise, ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, chipotle, chile paste, pickle, and pickle brine in a medium bowl and whisk to combine. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 2 hours to let the flavors come together. The sauce keeps in the refrigerator for up to six days.