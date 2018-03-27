Transcript for The difference between cold brew and iced coffee

We are excited about that. Here with Jo we're talking about one of the hottest coffee trend, cold brew. And our sponsor, green mountain coffee roasters making it easy to taste this tasty beverage. They call it their cold brew alpine roast. Jo Anna is editorial director of delish.com. Tell us what the difference is and how to go about making it. We got iced coffee and cold brew. You got to taste. Taste the difference. See if you can tell the difference. I'm not going to tell you which one is which. That's -- you know, I don't like iced coffee but I do -- Power through. That's a little lighter. You got it. That's the cold brew. Thank goodness. Okay, good. But the difference is cold brew is steeped so the coffee is put into cold water and it's steeped so the flavor can supersmooth, really bold, rich. Generally ice coffee is hot coffee made cold with ice or refrigeration so you tend to get a little bitter and watered down with the ice. There's a chemical process probably that's involved with that. Definitely. So green mountain is making it easy. Seems like it could be a process but easy to do it at home. Generally cold brew when you main it at home takes a lot of coffee and a lot of time. This is just put two packs into four cups of water and then you let this sit overnight like overnight right before you go to bed, put it in the fridge, steeps amazingly and when you wake up you have the perfect, perfect cup of cold brew and mix it with a little bit of water, a little bit of ice and then you're good. I love it. That looks easy. All right. Cold brewed coffee. Have a look at you

