Adoptable puppies help local seniors living with dementia and Alzheimer's

Adopted puppies from North Shore Animal League America visit seniors at the Oyster Bay Senior Campus to raise the spirits of residents living with dementia and Alzheimer's.
1:35 | 02/06/18

Comments
Video Transcript
Transcript for Adoptable puppies help local seniors living with dementia and Alzheimer's
I can't rent. Yeah. And I'm Kirk. Eight times and it's a different person they're relaxed this isn't happy Easter. They start talking team they start having memories of their passes it dogs who were growing. And it just turns and it's a completely different press. There's so affectionate. And used so protective. And then she'll love it. And they give back a lot. When he has them. Good Morning America.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

