Transcript for This company recycles event flowers and donates them to help people in need

People here. For people to come and bring something tuned to us. You know similar spot and he didn't like somebody if we look wolf just so are we doing. Today's flowers and really excited fans are going think group homes and programs learned aids service. Formerly homeless mentally disabled people living with HIV. These fires go through. Of wholesalers and the florists and then they come through the events there enjoyed for two to three hours and then they're typically turnout. We'll look at the floral plan and we'll decide how many flowers there are that you treat purpose that are viable that we can give back to people in less fortunate situation. We like to get in and out really quickly so that we can with the way the flowers and get them in the hands aren't people who really really appreciate them. We get hand written cards from all of our organizations across the country that say you know what. We are taking flowers to someone who is getting ready for their cancer treatment he brought flowers to the gentleman who hasn't had a visitor in three weeks and just knowing that we made a small difference in somebody's life that's meaningful to us.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.