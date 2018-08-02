Transcript for How to make DIY Valentine's Day gifts

Lara, I'd say there is only one thing that makes this day better. Y'all, it is making crafts with Jason priestly. Absolutely. Look at ginger. You don't understand this is like a major fan moment. Ginger loves "90210." The day before I give birth like. You're gorgeous, ginger. It's Valentine's day coming up, everybody, so which camera am I at? There we go. Time for "Gma's" ultimate makeoff challenge. S that we our buddy Nicole Farb is here. Eight days to go until Valentine's day and so obviously, Nicole, you are a partner at Michael's, sponsor, that is our sponsor inviting all of us to decorate a Valentine's day gift at a make break event in tors this Saturday 1 to 3:00 P.M. And they provide all the supplies for free. A great deal and Jason is with us now to do this. Here. I hear he's crafty. Ideas to try to upgrade the candy. We do candy. We do flowers. Up grade. Give something handmaid. That's the gift you remember. So I have a magic trick, anyone can do this to make anything handmade for Valentine's and, of course, we're competing. All about -- we all -- You have surfaces. At Michael they have a ton of surfaces so you've got a tote and wooden signs and -- I feel like the side of a fence. I don't feel like I'm getting a fair -- But youary the best crafter. That's a lot of pressure. We're going to have a competition. Three tips. First you have Tennessees because I can't draw. Next use paint, kind of functions like glue, I brush a small coat on and go crazy with glitter and bangs it off. Oh, wait, and then, whoa. Here it is, check it. I'm a cupid. So seems easy enough. It is. Gign, are you ready. We put 30 seconds on the clock. The competition is fierce. Hold on. 30 seconds? 30 seconds. They don't give you a lot of time. Grab your weapons, everybody and -- One, two, three, make. There we go. Brush on the paint. There you go. Oh, that's gorgeous. Go, go, go. The audience is cheering for you. That's awesome. Not coming out. Oh, no. There we go. Shake it. Four, three, two, one. Okay. Everyone, pull your stencils off. Did you do that? Wow, look at that. Jason is using illegal props. I think this is my worst yet. So bad it's good. Look at Michael. You got some skills. Right there. I was cheering for you. I had a faulty -- Here we go. I'm going -- Who made this mess on the floor? Was that you? Yeah. Yeah. Come on. 30 seconds. I didn't have long. I had to, you know, you know how it is. You got to do what you got to do. I'm impressed. So we're giving it to Michael. Congratulations. It's Michael. Everybody, you can make the same thing, check out the make, break event at Michael's stores this Saturday, 1 to 3:00 named after the one and only Michael GE

