Transcript for Meet the adorable 9-year-old Michelle Obama impersonator

It is black history month and we can't wait to talk to this inspiring little girl. Third grader. Alexandra Dow decided to dress up like one of her her rows, Michelle Obama. Yeah. Her project got the attention of the former first lady who tweeted, this just made my day. I may not be a third grade teacher but this gets an a plus in my book. No bias there. No pressure. We also think it's an a plus so Alexandra and her mom Audrey are with us live from California. Got up early. Good morning. Good morning. Wonderful to see you. Thanks for getting up early before school. Why did you want to do this project on Michelle Obama? I picked Michelle Obama because she's very smart and kind. And she always wants kids to stay healthy. Yeah. And she's got strong airports like Alexandra. I know. She's got that too. And, Audrey, how surprised were you when the first lady tweeted about your daughter? We were pretty excited. We definitely did not think that the first lady sees all of the tweets that she gets but the fact that she saw it and she took the time to reply and give Alexandra an a plus was super exciting for us. Fantastic. Yeah. So -- What is it that you think makes her such a good role model, Alexandra? I think that she's a good role model because she always wanted kids to learn and to stay smart and to stand up for kids when you see them being a bully. Oh, yeah. Audrey, all those parents know it's important for our daughters to have powerful women as role models. Audrey. Sorry. You know, all of us parents know it's important to have powerful women as role models for our daughters. Absolutely. We were so -- I was so excited that Alexandra chose Michelle Obama as her role model for the project because it is important for our daughters to see people that look like them on a national stage promoting such good, positive messages, the fact that the former first lady was an attorney, an accomplished university administrator well before she became first lady is just the type of people that we want our girls to emulate so I couldn't be prouder of Alexandra for choosing Michelle. Alexandra, can you read -- Can you read a little bit of your speech? Just a little bit of the speech you wrote. My two favorite parts of the speech, the first -- I have two favorite parts of the speech. My first -- my first favorite part is when it says our motto is when they go low, we go high. I think that's a good place for us to end, Alexandra. You did get an a plus because Mrs. Obama said you got an a plus. Did you get an a plus? I hope so. I hope she did. I hope she got an a plus.

