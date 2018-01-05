Transcript for Meet the woman who says 'I want to be rich and I'm not sorry'

Mental health awareness month starts today. A new initiative is launched today and Dr. Anderson will talk more about that and answer your questions live from the "Gma" Facebook page so submit your questions. We appreciate that and, robin, over to you. Now to the woman making no apologies for setting her sights high saying I want to be rich and I'm not sorry. It's in "The New York Times" and the piece getting a lot of attention for what she says about women, ambition and money. Rebecca, you have our attention. Indeed, yes, this is getting so much attention right now. She was an instant best-selling author and now she's proclaiming I want to be rich saying it in "The New York Times" and got instant reaction. Some saying money isn't everything while other, a big group of them including celebrity fans are embracing her ambition. I'm the wealthiest woman in America. How wealthy am I? I wanted to come down on a golden Phoenix and I sure as Did it. Reporter: In the comedy "The box" Melissa Mccarthy is the business mogul who rakes in the dough for laughs. Now Jessica knoll is laying it on the table laughing all the way to the bank saying in an opinion piece, I want to be rich and I'm not sorry writing success for me is synonymous with making money adding and to be perfectly blunt about it, I want to be rich. It's important for women to get comfortable with being very direct and very candid about their goals and their ambitions. Reporter: Knoll's essay prompting quick responses, Amy Schumer writing on Instagram, loved every word of this article. Reese Witherspoon tweeting it's okay to be an ambitious woman. It's actually more than okay. It's goals. I've been thinking for a long time about the type of success that women are allowed to have and feels like there's still a cap on it. Reporter: Research published by the American psychological association found that successful women suffer negative perceptions in male-dominated fields because of the perceived violation of gender stereotypes. Knol underscores that less than 12% of the world's billionaires are women and most of them inherited their money. She goes on to say, I want to write books but I really want to sell books. I want advances that make my husband gasp and fat royalty checks twice a year. It goes back to just getting comfortable with expressing ourselves, getting comfortable with stating our goals and making the public more comfortable with hearing them. Reporter: And more than anything knol says she wants an Independence she feels money can buy. She told us she knows upon cannot buy happiness but having stability and freedom helps and her new book "The favorite sister" goes on sale later this month. It has a lot of people talking about it. The women in the makeup room say, okay, why not. Why not want to be rich. Nothing wrong with that. All right. Thank you, Rebecca. George.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.