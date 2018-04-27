Transcript for Navigating 'mansplaining' at work in a post-#MeToo world

new rules about how the workplace is changing in the wake of the me too and time's up movements. There are still long-standing inequalities raising question questions about power, pay. Deb Roberts is here. You've been talking to -- I love this group of people you're talking to. It's been so interesting because really we all know that for weeks there have been lots of private discussions about this powerful movement, men feeling anxious, some women feeling frustrated and angry. This morning we're taking those conversations public. We're hearing how men and women from different walks of life are dealing with their experiences and their fears during these changing times. Where is Amy Poehler. Reporter: At this we're golden globes a look at mansplaining with host Seth Meyers and Amy Poehler. I do setup and you do the punchline. Oh, is that how it works? You're explaining something I already know. Is this man splaining. Have you ever had a man take credit for your work? I'm glad there's a term for it now because we all knew it. We didn't know what to call it. I've been in a meeting where I said something and somehow it wasn't acknowledged then a guy said the exact same thing and somebody said, great, brilliant. Someone will explain something to you like you've never heard it before. Thank you. I didn't know that. Reporter: These encounters highlighted in the wake of #metoo. I'm hoping this will help not only the people in a position of power who aren't noticing the signals that they might be making somebody feel uncomfortable. Be more aware but also the people who are being made to feel uncomfortable to speak up a little. Reporter: Our focus group, 20-something and 50-something men and women from different industries. Do you feel freer or do you feel confused? As a man, we have to decide will we be an ail Lyle or be the person who is politically incorrect and say at the wayside. Reporter: Striking a nerve in our older group, power and pay. Research showing women still making 80 cents on every dollar earned by a man but are women always at a disadvantage? What I felt sometime has been on the job with a woman and felt she's been treated better. I didn't think that was fair. Yeah. You know, where we were doing the same jobs but she didn't have to do the dirtier jobs or the harder jobs so they took it easy on her but yet we got the same pay. Reporter: Joanne Lipman author of a new book on how they can achieve unity in the office says a few simple ideas can help. Amplify the achievements of other. They call it brag buddies. I tell you my accomplishments. You tell me yours and we each go and brag to the boss about the other. A movement has been going on that I feel like that could be a new rule. A big one, stand your ground when speaking. Women are interrupted three times more frequently than men so I say interrupt the interrupters. You can do that if you are the boss where you say, we have a no interruptions rule while people are speaking. Has that happened to you getting inter-rupped. Belittling. It's huge. We probably have all had that. I have to go back to my office tomorrow and make amendments for cutting someone off. That's what is great. We learned so much. Many of you may have heard that phrase #amplify. Michelle Obama brought it up years ago. Helping somebody else be heard because sometimes people do sort of overlook women in meet sflgz this is what fascinating. We took up the issue is it appropriate to compliment co-workers? On their appearance especially and it really fell along generations. It got a lot of buzz. This is Donna. She says she's in her 50s and writes on Facebook. I know that if I was wearing a new outfit or had a new haircut I'd probably be a little hurt if my co-workers did not acknowledge it. It would have nothing to do with my work. Because we want to have an at moss -- atmosphere where we're friendly. Let's not get rid of it just think about it more. Differently if they have a little room to grow in this. I think because they feel like it's all about work, work, work. Let's not get too personal. This group you have with us in the studio. Thank you very much for making yourselves available. Great. Now, by a show of hands, now having a little time and thinking about this and seeing both of these pieces and I love how you all are watching yourself on TV now, by a show of hands have you changed your attitude about the workplace? Has this changed your attitude in any way, show of hands? Yeah. Hold them up high. That's what -- it's been helpful to have this kind -- The conversation because everybody is afraid they'll say the wrong thing. Different training. There are training -- what I found that was so interesting our expert said diversity training has hurt a lot of women and black folks because it makes white men feel guilty. Let's do unconscious bias training. We all acknowledge we all have biases and go from there. Let's talk about it.

