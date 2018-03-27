Transcript for Proposed law in New York fights for the right to disconnect from work

something you want to bring to the table. A question for the audience. Who here would support a law that would give you permission to ignore your boss? Well, you all ought to move to New York. It's on the table here. It's a little more complicated than that. The right to disconnect and what it says is that your boss cannot make you respond to e-mails or texts after work hours. All right. Now, it doesn't mean that the boss cannot e-mail you or contact you. You just don't have to answer. You don't have to answer but they can still reach out, right? I don't know we need a law for that. Well, maybe. Some places where you work, you probably do. But I guess it depends on the profession. It does. We really can't do that. Why? I know we can't. Breaking news and thing, doctors in certain positions but there are a lot of people that were weighing in and said, you know, when they give it all at the office and when they come home, it's their home time. It's their home time. It used to be like that. If you got a phone call it was very serious. A woman from Michigan says, yes, support it but in fairness there should be an on-duty person that changes every weekend so you can turn off the e-mail. A good solution. Great idea. Even without a law -- Yeah. Really nice. We know how the audience feels about it. But where are y'all from I met -- Oklahoma state. They forgot their phones. They don't have their phones with them right now. They feel great. But when they -- It's the middle of the workweek. It's the middle of the week and I don't have my phone. I love that. We went to a take a picture. Do you do it on purpose? Absolutely not. That ruins the whole thing. But thanks for that. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.