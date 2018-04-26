Transcript for Is your washer really stealing your socks?

We are back now with that mystery that may finally be solved after all these years. Who hasn't lost a sock in the laundry? All the time. We all have. Well, now someone said they figured out where all those socks go. And the person is going to help us or two people. T.J. -- The only man that can do it. He needs some help from Sabine as well. Take your son and daughter to work day. She's here to help me out but you think the washing machine or dryer is eating your socks. They disappear. Do you think it's eating the socks. Something is happening. Here's something that supports your theory. Kathy put out this picture. Her husband was doing the repair and opened the panel and dozens of socks, so people started commenting, this makes sense. I'm not a crazy person. My washer and dryer are actually eating my socks. You all believe that supply feel better now. Do you? George, explain the face, George. I'm just -- I'm really glad you got to the bottom of this. See, George, there was actually research done on this. I'm sure there was. You lose about 15 socks a year and over a lifetime about 1300 they say but they figured out the reason you're doing it, it's not eating your sock, you're actually because of how many people are in the house, because you lose it in the couch, because of how many people are involved in the laundry could cause a problem. Are you holding up some socks for us. This is how you solve your problem. Put a safety pin in it. Wash it with the safety pin.

