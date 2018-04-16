Woman makes incredible 'Fixer Upper'-inspired dollhouse

“Fixer Upper” may have ended earlier this month when its final new episode aired, but the style of the beloved HGTV show is living on in one woman’s elaborate dollhouse.
Dr. Kwandaa Roberts, a mother of two and OB-GYN from Pennsylvania, estimates she spent more than 80 hours creating a dollhouse that looks just like a home Chip and Joanna Gaines would design on “Fixer Upper.”
Roberts told ABC News she is a longtime fan of the show who found herself constantly making changes to her own home due to her love for interior design.
“And that’s not really practical,” she said.
Roberts bought a dollhouse by the Gaines’ Hearth and Hand by Magnolia line for Target for her 3-year-old daughter for Christmas. A few weeks later, she bought herself a dollhouse and the rest is history.
Roberts posts her dollhouse designs on Instagram and Facebook. She said she gained 20,000 Instagram followers in 24 hours when Joanna Gaines shared her “Fixer Upper” dollhouse in a series of Instagram stories.
Roberts is now working on more dollhouses in different design styles and, so far, resisting offers to sell her “Fixer Upper” dollhouse. The attention has also resulted in Roberts being hired to do design work in real homes.
"It's literally like a dream come true," she said.
Take a look at the intricate furniture pieces and design, all of which Roberts did by hand.
This is how I made the working industrial lights. 1. I bought a cheap battery light from eBay. 2. I removed the tulip shade from the light. 3. I bought some suction cups and drilled holes in them. 4. I glued the light screw portion to the suction cup and reattached it to the light. 5. I painted the whole thing black. Done!
This is how I made the living room area rug. 1. I downloaded an image of the Chantily rug made by @magnolia home for @joannagaines. 2. I bought light weight fabric from @michaelsstores. 3. I bought full sheet mailing labels. 4. I attached the mailing label sticky paper to the fabric and printed the image on my home printer. 5. I added some fringe from @michaelsstores. Done!
Modern Farmhouse bathroom. I'm dying to soak in the copper tub. ??
My day job doesn't always leave me with time to custom build mini furniture, so do a lot of customizing to save time. I bought this bed on sale @minimum_world_miniatures. I cut the fancy scroll work off of the top with a @dremel and spray painted it. Then I reupholstered it with an old fabric swatch. Now it'll fit right in with my modern Victorian decor. On to make some no sew bedding!