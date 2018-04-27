Two of Bill Cosby's accusers who testified at the trial joined "Good Morning America" today to share what they felt upon hearing that the 80-year-old comedian was found guilty.

"The first thing that went through my mind is joy and overwhelming tears," said Janice Baker-Kinney. "Tears of joy, but I couldn't stop sobbing."

In 1982, Baker-Kinney was 24 and working as a bartender in Reno when she says Cosby assaulted her, according to ABC affiliate KGO-TV.

On Thursday, Cosby was convicted on three felony counts of aggravated indecent assault stemming from drugging and molesting another woman in his suburban Philadelphia home 14 years ago.

Another accuser, Lise-Lotte Lublim, said she was not watching television after the verdict was read, but teaching in her 6th-grade classroom. Lublim said her husband called her with the news.

"He said, 'It's guilty, it's guilty' and I just began to shake," Lublim said. "My stomach started tumbling and I didn't know what I was going to do. I was just like, 'I just have to get out of here. I've got to get out of this room.'"

In 1989, Lublin, then 23, says she met Cosby in his Las Vegas hotel room for acting coaching, where he allegedly suggested she have a drink to help her deliver her lines, she said in the 2015 A&E special "Cosby: The Women Speak." Lublin said she believed she was a victim of sexual assault.

"Within just a few more seconds or minutes I was completely blacked out," Lublin said in the special. "I don't really have a memory of what I did or how I behaved or what I felt."

When Baker-Kinney testified at the trial, she spoke about feeling ashamed and how Cosby allegedly assaulting her was somehow her fault.

"I believe that blame is so ingrained in me for over 30 years that I'm always going to carry a little bit of it," she said. "It just still comes from that place of so long ago when women were always blamed for these things and I think it's going to be a long time before I could ever get that feeling to go away."

Lublim said facing Cosby in that courtroom meant she was there to fulfill her "civic duty."

"It was my responsibility. It really let people understand and know what had happened and that he should be responsible for his actions. He was extremely pitiful looking and sad and he didn't look like the massive man that he was portrayed as from the past, so it was really kind of sad to see him that way."

Lublim said that after she was allegedly assaulted, she learned the statute of limitations on that crime had passed. She then went to work to change the law in Nevada.

"There's two years civilly for an adult to be able to sue and it's not fair," Lublim said. "They're not even aware of their emotions or feelings yet, so two years is not even a start for them to even recover from this and to be able to go back and necessarily sue their perpetrator."

Baker-Kinney said she believes it's "essential" that Cosby spends time incarcerated.

"It wouldn't break my heart to see him spend the rest of his life in jail," she added. "He sentenced many women to years and years of therapy and inner jail. I just think he deserves to spend an appropriate time and if that means dying in jail, it won't break my heart."

Lublim concurred, saying: "I agree 100 percent. He needs to pay for his acts by going to jail and maybe that will give some of the victims of his an opportunity to heal a little bit. He's still responsible and everyone knows the truth now."

Representatives for Cosby defended him on "GMA."

"Mr. Cosby is right now with Mrs. Cosby," Cosby's spokesman, Andrew Wyatt, told ABC News' George Stephanopoulos on"GMA" today. "He's feeling great. He's confident. Although he's been found guilty, he's innocent of these charges and he maintains his innocence. He's going to walk around as a man who's innocent because he didn't do anything wrong. He's confident because he didn't do anything wrong. These are allegations that are decade-long allegations. These women have no evidence. They went to no authorities."

He continued, "I think these jurors got it wrong."

ABC News' Chris Francescani, Linsey Davis, Bill Hutinson, Michael Rothman and Lesley Messer contributed to this report.