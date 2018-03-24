Adorable dogs were among the hundreds of thousands of protesters who stepped out today to show solidarity at March for Our Lives rallies in the nation's capital and around the country.

Interested in Gun Control? Add Gun Control as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Gun Control news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

The four-legged marchers stole the show at some marches, donning eye-catching signs such as "Biscuits not Bullets," or "I bark for gun control."

Here are a few shots some of today's canine activists in action.

@vesper_rose/Instagram

Gustavo Valiente/i-Images/Polaris