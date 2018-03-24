'Biscuits not bullets': Adorable dogs play role at March for Our Lives

Mar 24, 2018, 6:26 PM ET
PHOTO: People with a dog participate in the March for Our Lives outside the U.S. embassy in Bogota, Colombia, March 24, 2018.PlayJaime Saldarriaga/Reuters
Adorable dogs were among the hundreds of thousands of protesters who stepped out today to show solidarity at March for Our Lives rallies in the nation's capital and around the country.

The four-legged marchers stole the show at some marches, donning eye-catching signs such as "Biscuits not Bullets," or "I bark for gun control."

Here are a few shots some of today's canine activists in action.

PHOTO: @vesper_rose shared this photo on Instagram, March 24, 2018 during March for Our Lives rally.@vesper_rose/Instagram
@vesper_rose shared this photo on Instagram, March 24, 2018 during March for Our Lives rally.

PHOTO: A dog is pictured with a sign at the March for Our Lives rally in London, March 24, 2018.Gustavo Valiente/i-Images/Polaris
A dog is pictured with a sign at the March for Our Lives rally in London, March 24, 2018.

PHOTO: People with a dog participate in the March for Our Lives outside the U.S. embassy in Bogota, Colombia, March 24, 2018.Jaime Saldarriaga/Reuters
People with a dog participate in the March for Our Lives outside the U.S. embassy in Bogota, Colombia, March 24, 2018.

