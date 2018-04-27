Check out our latest 'GMA' contest and campaigns

Apr 27, 2018, 5:12 PM ET
PHOTO: "GMA" and Disneys Fairy Tale Weddings & Honeymoons want to help give you and your fiance the chance to have the magic wedding of your dreams in Disney World! Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings & Honeymoons
"GMA" and Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings & Honeymoons want to help give you and your fiance the chance to have the magic wedding of your dreams in Disney World!

GMA's 'Royal' Couple – A Fairy Tale Wedding Contest - Entry Period Closed

An engaged couple could win the wedding of a lifetime provided by Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings, and a honeymoon to England and France with Adventures by Disney. See official rules here for full details.

GMA's Mother's Day Breakfast in Bed Contest: Nominate a Deserving Mom for a 'GMA' Mother's Day Surprise!

Does a mother you know deserve a Mother's Day surprise? "Good Morning America" is planning to surprise a deserving mom who has done something extra-special for her family, her community, a friend or loved one with breakfast in bed. To nominate a deserving mom and enter, tell us what makes this mom so special and deserving in 100 words or less, and include a photo of the mom you're nominating. Submissions must be received by Friday, April 27, 2018 at 12 p.m. ET. See official rules for full details.

GRAPHIC: Breakfast in Bed with Good Morning America.ABC News
