Transcript for 150 million affected by fitness app data breach

Okay, Alex, thank you. That massive data breach. Under Armour announcing 150 million users of the popular myfitnesspal app may have had their information compromised. ABC's gio Benitez is potentially one of those people. You got alert this morning. I got that e-mail overnight about my account. Tens of millions of others are getting that same note. Under Armour making the stunning revelation four days after learning about this hack. So many use the myfitnesspal app to track their daily exercise but there's a lot of personal information in these profiles. Here's what they got. They got name, e-mail addresses and what are called hashed passwords. That means the passwords were increpted. Because the company doesn't collect social security or driver license number, they didn't get that or any payment information. You got to change your password and the company says it's working with leading data security firms to assist in its investigation and also cord naturing with law enforcement authorities. So, the big message, you've got to change that password.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.