Transcript for 18 tornadoes reported across 3 states

Now we go to severe weather in the heartland. I wish this had never happened before. At least 18 reported tornados in three straights overnight and more than 100 severe weather reports. ABC's gio Benitez is in walnut, Iowa, where they're seeing significant damage. Hey, Michael, good morning to you. Powerful storm system moved through. Let's look at this building, the walls ripped right off. Incredibly no one was injured but causing a mess across the midwest. Overnight, twister after twister taking aim at the heartland. You can see this massive funnel cloud making its way across that field. In Oklahoma, this reported tornado touching down and check out the ominous Kansas sky overnight lightning revealing numerous funnel clouds and striking this home, firefighters spending the night battling the blaze but not able to save the house. As torrential blinding rains hammer parts of the midwest, drivers being pummeled by large hail making for treacherous conditions. Some drivers pulling off the road to wait it out and in Nebraska a dust storm that led to a multiple car pileup. More than two dozen involved. Back here live in walnut, Iowa, we should tell you it's important to know the severe weather threat is not own yet. Saying 30 million could be affected today alone. That severe weather continues into tomorrow. Michael. All right, thank you so much, gio. That weather is on the move. At least 30 million from Texas to Wisconsin are in its path and rob has been tracking the latest. Good morning, rob. Good morning. This after a very quiet April, Kansas and Oklahoma seeing zero tornadoes for that month and now reported 18 just yesterday alone. Most of which were in Kansas. This is in Teska, Kansas. It comes close to a farm house and down the road 20 mile, likely the same tornado, Bennington, Kansas. Kansas, that could be damaging wind and more tornados around this dry land back to the west and again tomorrow so four days of this going forward. All right, thank you, rob. Got to keep an eye on that.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.