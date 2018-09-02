Transcript for 2018 Winter Olympics opening ceremonies underway in South Korea

We make a turn to the olympics. The opening ceremonies in south Korea this morning. Amy is there in pyeongchang and, Amy, thousands are packing into the stadium for the big event. A lot of excitement but it's a little backlash over who is carrying the American flag. Good morning. You're looking great. That's right. Good morning to you, Michael. Thanks, yes, all of that excitement happening at the pyeongchang olympic stadium right here behind me with the largest number of U.S. Athletes competing in the history of the winter olympics and, yes, the woman proudly carrying the U.S. Flag for all of those athletes is four I'm time olympian Erin Hamlin and she told me earlier she is not letting the controversy of how she got that role affect this once in a lifetime honor. ??? let the games begin. The opening ceremony of the 23rd winter olympics kicking off with a dazzling display. Team usa clad in custom Ralph Lauren outfits led by Luger Erin Hamlin but amid some controversy. Speed skater Shani Davis tied Hamlin in a vote to carry the flag and lost in a coin toss. Davis tweeting team usa dishonorably tossed a coin to decide its 2018 flag bearer. How are you feeling about the controversy and is that going to overshadow at all what you're doing tonight? I had nothing to do with the process. It has nothing to do with me aside from the fact that I'm the flag bearer and I'm going to enjoy the moment. Reporter: Vice president Mike pence touching down in south Korea Thursday to lead the U.S. Delegation the opening ceremony. Pence facing criticism today from openly gay freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy. I think it's unfortunate that Mike pence is leading the delegation because he has active stood against lgbt issues in the past. Will you get 0 meet with him beforehand. I sincerely hope not. Reporter: The guest of his, the father of Otto Warmbier. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's sister, Kim and it got off to a rough tart before the opening festivities began. In machine's team figure skating Nathan Chen stumbling placing a disappointing fourth. But the 244 members of the U.S. Olympic team are nothing if not resilient. Two-time gold medalist Shaun white is back after a nasty halfpipe spill last fall left him with 62 stitches in his face. I'm sitting there, going, if I go ride again, that means that I'm willing to let this happen to myself again. Yeah, I mean and so much competing at this level is mental. Yeah, that's what it's all about. It's like overcoming those fears and odds. And by now you may have heard it is freezing here. It is the winter olympics after all, about 30 degrees right now with a wicked windchill and that stadium behind me right now does not have a roof. So you see what I'm wearing, a little wardrobedroeb change. Team usa decked out in Ralph Lauren including this jacket that actually has a heater built inside of it. If the fireworks that are happening aren't keeping everyone warm, these jackets certainly are keeping the U.S. Athletes warm and myself. They stay warm for up to 11 hours, guys. Wow. Quite a difference from the last time you were at the winter games when you had a fan. This is truly the winter games. But, Amy, as you said the games have already begun. True. You showed us about Nathan Chen but he still has a shot.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.