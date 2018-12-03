Transcript for 3rd nor'easter in 2 weeks takes aim at East Coast

Now to the powerful winter storm. A third nor'easter in two weeks. Taking aim at the east coast once again. More than 13,000 are still without power from the last storm. The system moving across the south this morning. Creating dangerous driving conditions. Rob is tracking it all. God morning, rob. Good morning, Michael. Can you believe it? Number three. This one is different. Across the mid south. Tennessee valley, heavy snow. I-65. Piling up on the road ways. Sticking to street signs. Around Lexington, seeing scenes like this. Four, five inches of snow. Some reports have measured nine inches. A serious snowstorm already, before it gets to the east coast. We have winter storm warnings posted for the northeast as this transforms into a coastal low teaming up with southern energy. By later tonight, we start to see it bomb out. Problem a bomb cyclone as far as strength goes. Most everybody gets snow. The farther east, the more snow you get. Boston's largest snowstorm of the year this could be. You go back to New York City, maybe one to three, maybe four inches of snow. The winds will be debilitatidebilitating. Michael? Cecilia? Thank you, rob. Cecilia? We want to turn to Washington. The trump administration is revealing the school safety plan.

