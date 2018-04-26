Transcript for Alleged 'Golden State Killer's victim's sister speaks out

The golden state killer's last known victim was Janelle Cruz. She was just 18 years old when police say she was murdered in 1986. Her sister Michelle fighting to bring the killer to justice ever since joins us now. Thanks for joining us. Really appreciate your time. We know you and your Framily have been waiting 32 years for someone to be charged with your sister's murder so how does this feel right now. It's surreal. It's unbelievable. I'm so thankful this jurnee is finally over and I can rest. I can go to bed at night and rest easier knowing that he's in jail and he'll never walk free again. We know that you spoke to other victims and family members. What does this arrest mean for all of you collectively? Wow, everybody is so overwhelmed right now. I don't even think that we are processing it. It's just happened so quick. We're just going through a lot of different emotions. I've spoken to Debbie Domingo the other day, actually the night before yesterday and she was still apprehensive. She wasn't sure if this was true or not and spoke to Jane carson-sandler and we cried over the phone. I spoke to Margaret who was one of the youngest rape victims and she was just overwhelmed with joy. She was so happy. So we're just all going through so many different emotions right now. Michelle, what can you tell us about your sister Janelle? Janelle, gosh, just like a free spirit. Really sweet, she was the type of person that would stand up for you if you were to be the person being bullied. She was sort of my backbone. Just a good person, a big heart. Well, it's been 32 years, and you have been pushing from the beginning and I want to say that we hope that you and your family can breathe a little bit easier and we still have prayers for you and all the other victims out there with this horrific crime so thank you so much, Michelle. Really appreciate your time. Thank you so much. I appreciate that. And it was something, for 32 years Michelle has been on YouTube pushing this whole thing. Her family was scared for their safety because he was still out there. But she kept going and pushed through the fear and now he's off the streets. This DNA technology is so powerful. Thank goodness.

