Transcript for Amazon adds augmented reality function to its Android app

We're going to go to our "Gma" cover story. Amazon revolutionizing the way you shop with what they call new augmented reality technology that lets you virtually try something in your home before you buy it. Rebecca Jarvis is back with us with more on that. Hey, Rebecca. Hey, Michael. Good morning to all of you. What's the biggest obstacle when you sh online? You never know how it's going to look in real life. Well, now retail giant Amazon is trying to change this with new augmented reality technology. Picturing your new says can be a challenge. Reporter: The new way to try before you buy. Ar view in the Amazon app lets you see how different items will look before you buy them. Reporter: Amazon customers using an apple or android device can see exactly what that furniture home decor or toy might look like inside their home without having to purchase it. I suspect they will move ar into other areas of retail. Just imagine seeing a sweater you really like and being able to map it immediately on to your own body. Reporter: The retail giant joining a growing list of companies now offering the latest augmented reality technology. From IKEA and target to sephora and benefit which let you give makeup a virtual test run and it's just the beginning. I mean, really incredible technology and they said it gets you over the hump of like what would something look like in my home but how else might they use it. This is probably in the future going to get a lot better, a lot stronger than the technology is today. You'll see it used with clothing, for example, being able to try actually try clothes on at home when you're shopping online and a lot of stores are looking at how to incorporate the technoly more into the store experience as well, Michael, so that you could even open a box, for example, without having to actually open a box. That's freaky. How does it work? Show us. We have it on this phone. We've got it here on this phone which literally just locked on me so I apologize for that. We have I on the phone but the phone is locked. Can you open the phone? We need your fingerprint. Do you know the code? Yeah, here it is. Now we've got it. We've got it on the phone. It was just a matter of opening it. We really appreciate it. Let's try it here. You'll go into the ar view on your phone inside of Amazon, you actually hit on the camera view and I've just selected here on the camera view a lamp to try here on this table, okay. So you click on the spot where it is and here you see it, guys. Do you see that. The lamp now here on the table. You can get it from -- yes, three your hand through it, Michael. How do we turn it off. We can move it around the table to get a sense of where it will fit and decide if that works. Y do you think, does it work? I love it. Guy, should we buy it?

