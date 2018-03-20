Transcript for American student on rugby team trip found dead in Bermuda

ruling out foul play. Reporter: That's right. The rugby tournament was over and friends and family says he was out with his teammates celebrating and apparently left the bar alone and never made it back to his hotel. This morning, a growing mystery after the death of 19-year-old American mark Dombroski in bermuda. Foul play is not ruled out right now. The forensic officers are there. They're assessing the scene, assessing the body. Reporter: Just hours earlier the college freshman's parents pleading for help in finding their son who went missing after traveling to the island with his team from Pennsylvania's St. Joseph's university to compete in a rugby tournament. Anyone has any bit of information that might be relevant, please, please contact the authorities and help bring our son back. Reporter: Friends and family say he was last seen around 12:00 A.M. On Sunday at a local bar and restaurant. Then about an hour later police say he was picked up by security cameras walking alone and using a cell phone. Dombroski's mother saying she thinks her son was just trying to get back to his hotel. I have reviewed the camera tapes and my assessment is that he was not feeling well. He had sustained a shoulder injury. He wasn't enjoying the party atmosphere as some of the boys were. My assessment is he wanted to get going. Reporter: Authorities scouring the island. Eventually finding Dombroski's body in a moat near a wooded area Monday afternoon. Almost a mile and a half from that bar. Police now yet revealing how he may have died. We continue to appeal for witnesses and anyone with information on the last known whereabouts of 19-year-old mark Dombroski. Reporter: Meanwhile, back stateside friends gathered at a vigil to mourn the death of a promising young man. Again, police are appealing to the public for help solving this mystery and asking taxi drivers to report anything suspicious. They think he may have been trying to get may ride home. Always stay with your friends and teammates overseas. The buddy system. Very sad.

