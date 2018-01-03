Transcript for Attorney general fires back at Trump tweet

are worrying what is to come. President trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner is also facing new scrutiny after that report about his family business. As the president feuds with his attorney, Jeff sessions, last night sessions was spotted dining with his top officials from the justice department in what's being called a show of solidarity. Our chief justice correspondent Pierre Thomas, the latest on all this. Reporter: After months of looking the other way while the president repeatedly and publicly criticized him, sessions stood up for himself and his department making his future uncertain. This morning, there are signs that another high-profile administration official could be forced out. Sources telling ABC news president trump is outrained that attorney general Jeff sessions who delivered an extraordinary rebuke Wednesday to one of the president's tweets. After the president says sessions was disgraceful for asking the inspector general rather than justice department attorneys to investigate claims of potential surveillance abuse, sessions pushed back defending his department saying in a statement, we have initiated the appropriate process that will ensure complaints against this department will be fully and fairly acted upon if necessary. As long as I am the attorney general, I will continue to discharge my duties with integrity and honor. The key question, whether Mr. Trump was trying to regain control of the Russia probe by trying to force sessions out. ABC news has recently reported that the special counsel has requested documents about sessions' near resignation last year after being scolded by the president. Meanwhile, the president's son-in-law facing increasing scrutiny. Overnight "The New York Times" reporting that Jared Kushner's real estate firm received $509 million in loans after the leaders of two major Wall Street companies had white house meetings with Kushner. According to "The times" Joshua Harris who helped found Apollo global management. Finding opportunities privately to inject capital. Reporter: Meeting multiple times with Kushner before his company lent $184 million to Kushner companies to help refinance the mortgage on a Chicago describeskraber and citigroup loaning them 325 million to finance office buildings in Brooklyn. I am senior adviser to president Donald J. Trump. Reporter: The meeting and loans involving companies associated with the often seen but rarely heard from Kushner. Critics say it raised questions about one of the president's top advisers who also happens to be his son-in-law. Jared Kushner and Donald Trump have flouted all kinds of norms when it comes toout side business interests. Reporter: With all the recent scrutiny the president has defended his daughter ivanka's husband. Jared has done an outstanding job. Reporter: A spokesman issued a statement to ABC news making clear his client has completely separated himself from the family business. Not pursuing loans it he white house, abiding by all ethics rules. A spokesman for Kushner's companies say stories like this attempt to make insinuating connections that do not exist to disparjs the companies involved. The question for critics this morning, whether Kushner should have met with those companies in the white house in the first place. Thanks very much. Let's bring in Dan Abrams for more on all this. Real questions of ethics and appearance with Kushner to meet with these basicers when his family companies are seeking loans. We have to separate them out. Their position is he's divested. They weren't talking kushner-related business and as a result there is no -- He's only divested from a portion? And still has an interest in the larger business. But what they are saying is they weren't talking Kushner business, period. End of discussion with regard to the legal questions. W, as you heard from the statement there, the insinuation, of course, is that, boy, these additional loans sure came forward at interesting times following meetings in the white house. What happened there? So, those are questions not definitive answered. We have to talk about this situation with the attorney general. We have never seen anything like this before. The president in a public war with his own attorney general. This is not Normal. Let's be clear. It is not Normal to have a public spat with the attorney general over his Independence. People are saying, some are saying, you know, people fight and, yes, they do. People -- Not investigating the president. A, they don't fight in public like this very often and, B, they don't fight about the integrity and Independence of the department of justice. I mean, that's what we're talking about mere? Now we do know that Robert Mueller, the special counsel, is looking at this series of tweets, the series of fights between the president and his attorney general. I think he's looking at more than just with regard to the attorney general but looking into tweets and fights with a number of former members of his team including James Comey and others, so then it takes on a greater significance now. This discussion, this fight between sessions and trump now becomes another possible question for Mueller to investigate. Dan Abrams, thanks very much.

