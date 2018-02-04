Transcript for Authorities investigate deadly Tesla autopilot crash

Move on to the investigation into a deadly Tesla crash in California. The driver was killed when his car crashed into a highway barrier after being set on autopilot. Reporter: This morning, the automaker says the driver had his hands off the wheel for six seconds. The man's family says he complained about an autopilot problem before the accident. All of it raising questions. This morning, Tesla releasing new information about a deadly crash involving one of its cars it say was in autopilot mode. The driver, Walter huang was heading to work when his $80,000 Tesla slammed into the barrier. The car sent him several warnings to put his hands on the wheel earlier in the drive and that his hands were not detected on the wheel for six seconds prior to the collision. His brother telling KGO that the 38-year-old engineer had complained seven to ten times that the car would swivel toward that same exact barrier during autopilot. Walter took to it the dealership. Arding the issue. They couldn't duplicate it there. That information is received by the chp. They have been acting on it for some time now. Reporter: Tesla saying it has no record of huang complaining about the autopilot mode. There was a complaint about the navigation system. The drivers make more than 200 successful autopilot trips per day on this exact stretch of road and the accident was so severe because the barrier was crushed in a previous accident and not repaired. This crash comes weeks after this volvo hit and killed a me test Yan in Arizona. The ride share company has halted the test program. And the NTSB says it's unhappy with the Tesla release of investigative information. They're looking at all aspects of the crash. It could take a few weeks before we see the findings. A lot more to learn. Now to the massive Chinese space station plummeting towards

