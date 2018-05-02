The best moments from the Super Bowl LII halftime show

More
A roundup of the highlights from Justin Timberlake's show-stopping halftime performance.
2:34 | 02/05/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for The best moments from the Super Bowl LII halftime show

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52837685,"title":"The best moments from the Super Bowl LII halftime show ","duration":"2:34","description":"A roundup of the highlights from Justin Timberlake's show-stopping halftime performance. ","url":"/GMA/News/video/best-moments-super-bowl-lii-halftime-show-52837685","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.