Transcript for Bill Cosby guilty on all charges

Michael. Now to that stunning moment in court, Bill Cosby found guilty of sexual assault. His accuser smiling after the verdict was read. ABC's linsey Davis has been covering the case from the start and joins us from norristown, Pennsylvania. Good morning, linsey. Reporter: Good morning to you, Michael. He hasn't stepped foot in jail but several passers-by yelled free bill that left him with a few choice words for the district attorney, a man who campaigned years ago on this very promise of putting bill Cosby who he called a sexual predator behind bars. The man once dubbed America's dad now a convicted sex offender seen here returning to his home outside Philadelphia after a jury found him guilty on all three counts of aggravated indecent assault. Several of his accusers told they had to leave the courtroom after they sobbed loudly following the reading of the verdict. And Andrea constand, the woman he was found guilty of sexually assaulting in 2004 leaving with a huge smile embracing her supporters. Mr. Cosby -- Reporter: The 80-year-old Cosby will now potentially spend the rest of his life behind bars raising his cane as he walked to his car. You're a pervert. Don't wave to us. Reporter: A stunning fall from grace for the comedian who worked so hard to be considered the ultimate family man. You know how the kids love Jell-O pudding. Reporter: Both in commercials and as the revered Dr. Huxtable on "The Cosby show" have let's put on some music around here. Reporter: Cosby who never hesitated to issue his own sometimes controversial opinions on social issues urged young people to avoid prison in this clip from "Fat Albert." Now they're in prison. Prison isn't any fun and isn't any joke. Reporter: The prosecution say he used that to drug and sexually aal scores of women. Six testifying in this case. We are very disappointed by the verdict. We don't think Mr. Cosby is guilty of anything and the fight is not over. Reporter: His accusers rallied together on the steps of the courthouse. And I think we were all just absolutely stealing ourself for another mistrial and trying to figure out how we were going cope with the depression. You could feel the electricity in the air and when they said verdict -- Guilty. Oh, my god. Unbelievable. Unbelievable. Reporter: That verdict deciding unanimously by a jury of 12, causing an audible gasp in the courtroom. Cosby putting his head down as the three guilty verdicts were read. Then later cursing at the district attorney who argued Cosby should not get bail concerned he would flee by flying elsewhere. Cosby responding, he doesn't have a plane, you expletive. The decision comes less than one year after a previous trial resulted in a hung jury. The big difference this time around, six accusers testified including constand compared to only two in last year's trial. The fallout has been swift. Reruns of Cosby's shows immediately taken off the air. Several universities took back honorary degrees and the judge told Cosby he has to stay at his home but because Cosby has several homes, he said if he is to leave this county, he must be fitted with a gps tracking device. Sentencing is scheduled to take place within the next 60 to 90 day, George.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.