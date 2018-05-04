Transcript for Boyfriend's brother found responsible for woman's death

We begin with that muillion dollar verdict. A young woman'sas found at her boyfriend's mansion. A jury concled that the boyfrienbrother W responsible for her death and suy Hostin has the latest. Gd morning, George. This is a case that I covered exnsively for "20/20" and "Nightline" and a case that captured a nation, a family who insisted on seeking jtice for their sister. I want to THA the jury for ending so many weeks to get justice for Rebecca. Reporter: Abombshell vct in the civil trial centered on the mysterious death of 32-year-old Rebecca zahau. The young woman found hangi in the sprawlg beachside mansion of her pharmaceutical tycoon boyfriend. Jonah shacknai. Was Rebecca zahau harmed bere her death by Adam shacknai's conduct, yes. Reporter: A jury finding her boyfriend's brother Adam shacknai responsible F her death awarding her family $5 million in damages. Hopefully people will know that she didn't commit suicide. Reporter: Adam shacknai, a tugboat captain from Tennessee was visiting his brother at the time of rebeccs death because of other tragic mystery which occurred inside the beachside mansion. His brother's 6-year-o son max plunged over a second floor railing and was hospitalized. He later died Rebecca was the oy adult home at the time. Days later Adam found rebeccs Liss body bound and gagged and C her down and called 911. 911 emergency, what are you reporting? Yeah, I G a girl hung herself. Ok. Is she still alive? I don't think so. Reporter: The case was eventually ruled a suicide but Rebecca's familyeveruying it suing Adam shacknai in civil court. Adam's brother Jonah defending his innocence in an exclusive interview with ABC news. He wakes up and his life is changed forever, not because of anything he did, but just because of where he was. We're now joined B sunny and Dan Abrams. Surprised by the verdict? Not surprised. Remember, this is a California case so the burden is lower. You have a 9-3 decision from the jury. In a criminal case tt would be a hung jury in ts kd of civil case you get yourself a verdict. Why did it happen? I think because in the end if you don't believe that this was a suicide -- Which is hard to believe. Which is hard to believe. He becomes the key pern to look at and so even if you Y, well, maybe there's not enough to proof it beyond a reasonable doubt, that is the difference between civil and criminal. That's true. The civil andard, course, is more likely than not. It's just a preponderance of the evidence. A mereipping of the scale but is case because I've covered it so closely has always struck me as odd. I've interviewed so many experts and interviewed the fly members andveryone agrees when have you ever heard of a woman stepping make and tying herself behind her bk with nautical knots and towing herself off a balcony. It jt never made sense. The key question becomes from a sort of criminal investigative standpoint, will the coroner's office re-evaluate its finding? Is that possible. I do think it's poible. The sheriff's department has me out and basically said we are willing to look at new evidence. We're Willi to meet with the family again. Is there new evidence. There isn't necessarily new evidence but did have an independent examiner look at th body and that person found that it probably wasn't suicide. It does make you wonder how they got to suicide in the fir place. Right. It has always been an odd lusion. It really has been. That will then determine whether or note's liable for criminal charges. The question becomes if they can change the fundamental finding, that's what they have to do in order to move forward with any kind of criminal case, they have to mov forward and say, well, either it's uncertain what happened or we think it was a homicide, but the minute you say it's suicide H can you charge anybody? If it's a suicide that means there wasn't someone who quote/unquote did it. There were four contusions found on her head and found she must have sustained those when she jumped off the balcony. The independent examine said, no, no, no, this happenedefore she was thrown over the balcony so I think that's a key distinction. Seems like grounds to loo at it again. As for the civil case itself, is it vulnerable on appeal? Absolutely. All civil investors a very vulnerable appeal. The first thing that will happen you'll either try to get the verdict thrown out for some reason or another, the amount reduced, et cete, but, you know, look, and sunny has talked to the familyore than I have. But it's less about the dollars and more about theymbolism of saying someone is going to be held aountable re. They've always wanted justice for Henderson Rebecca. Her sister maryefinitelyeels that Adam is the person that killed her sister and I think this is jus a small step. What they really want I the sheriff's department to on up the investigation,e-examine this casend find that thisas a homicide. Ion't know that that's going to happen. That's still aong shot. And you say that when the verdict came in no reaction. No reaction from Adam shacknai. I thought that was odd as well. Interesting story. Thanks, guys.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.