Transcript for Cancer survivors to sue fertility clinic after storage failure

We turn to new fallout from that fertility clinic failure in Ohio. More than 4,000 eggs enembryos lost. Three women affected by cancer are now suing. ABC's erielle reshef has more. Reporter: This morning, after loss of 4,000 eggs and embryos at university hospital in Cleveland, the victims are urging congress to enact laws to ensure greater regulation of fertility clinics. These women who are particularly vulnerable have been victimized by the loss of their eggs due to no fault of their own. Reporter: Three of the nearly 1,000 patients affected came together at a news conference with attorney Gloria all. Red to announce they're suing the hospital. For these three cancer survivors, those eggs were their best chance to have children. Things may be terrible now I thought but at least one day I'll still be able to have the family I'd always dreamed of. But now that light is extinguished. Reporter: There are now multiple lawsuits against the hospital after the storage failure last month where an alarm was shut off causing a temperature malfunction. The overwhelming grief as if I had lost a child, I have not stopped feeling that way since March 9th. Reporter: All three of those cancer survivors say they delayed chemotherapy to undergo fertility treatments. The university hospital saying we watched three women share their stories of the loss they suffered. We are profoundly sorry for their loss and are committed to helping make sure this never happens again anywhere. Paula. Thank you very much for your reporting.

