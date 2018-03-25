Transcript for Celebs around the country came out for March for Our Lives

The young survivors were at the center of much of the attention but plenty of celebrities on hand lending their name, voices and checkbooks to the cause. Stars from Ariana grande to George Clooney to Paul Mccartney getting involved and Kenneth Moton is also in Washington covering that angle for us. Kenneth, good morning to you. Reporter: Good morning, Dan and Adrienne. No doubt the stars of this movement are the students, but to keep this fight in the spotlight and keep the momentum they'll likely needed support and financial backing of those famous voices. ??? ??? children wherever you grow ??? Reporter: Star power boosting the March for our lives. Strong. Ariana. Reporter: And Miley. I just find myself lucky to be in the presence of all of you wonderful people fighting for what is right. Reporter: To lin-manuel Miranda and Ben Placke. ??? Tomorrow there will be more of us ??? Reporter: Celebrities lending a hand in the coast-to-coast call for gun reforms using their powerful voices for activism. ??? Reporter: In Los Angeles -- This is an issue that affects us across the board, not just in classrooms but within our own communities? We need to come to some understanding that human lives are more important than gun sales. Reporter: In D.C. Spotted with hundreds of thousands of students George Clooney and Amal Clooney. The couple donating half a million dollars to the cause. In New York, Paul Mccartney honoring John Lennon. One of my best friends was killed in gun violence right around here. Reporter: Stars also flooded social media to show their support like many of the activists who took the stage, celebrities also called on young marchers who will soon be 18 to get involved and vote. Dan and Adrienne. Paul Mccartney making a poignant reference to his friend John Lennon shot in central park right near that March. Thank you very much. We turn to the next story

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.