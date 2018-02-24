Transcript for New charges for the parents accused of allegedly holding their 13 children captive

with the new charges for those parents accused of holding their 13 kids captive. A horrifying case of alleged torture and abuse. Parents were in court on Friday as we learn more on how their kids are adjusting to their new lives and Marci Gonzalez joins us from our los Angeles bureau. Good morning to you. Reporter: Paula, Dan, good morning. We're learning the younger children are in foster care able to Skype with their brothers and sisters still in a hospital. We're told the siblings do still ask about their parents but know very little about the case against them. This morning, David and Louise turpin facing new charges of abuse on top of the dozens of counts already filed. Your honor, good afternoon. Reporter: The 13 siblings rescued six weeks ago from this home in Perris, California, after prosecutors say nearly all were tortured, starved and held captive for years. The seven adult siblings still being cared for in a private section of a hospital and according to their attorneys making profound progress. They are articulate. They are thoughtful. And it's just a lot to process right now for them. Reporter: Doing well physically we're told after reportedly being found emaciated but also taking major steps mentally and emotionally. The 18 to 29-year-olds for the first time making their own choices from what to eat and watch. They like Harry potter. They like those kind of adventure movies. They've not seen those kind of movies before. To what their futures will look like despite their allegedly horrific pasts. Being able to get a job, have a family of their own, they definitely have dreams and goals. Reporter: Goals they're working towards with dedicated medical staff who the mayor says are not only treating the trauma but teaching the basics and beyond. Some of the children didn't really know what a toothbrush was used for. This he's starting from very elementary stuff and then moving forward. Yeah, those incredible doctors and nurses, even playing soccer and basketball with the kids and next figuring out where they will live once they're released from the hospital. In the meantime, they're looking forward to finally being age to visit face-to-face with their younger siblings while their parents who have pleaded not guilty remained behind bars on $12 million bail each. Dan. Paula. So much important psychological work. We appreciate it.

