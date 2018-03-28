Transcript for New charges in waterslide death of 10-year-old boy

fallout from another fatal police shooting. This one in Louisiana. The state's attorney general has announced he will not pursue criminal charges against those two Baton Rouge police officers involved in the 2016 killing of Alton sterling. Departmental charges are pending. The attorney for the officer who fired the fatal shot says he expects his client to be fired. Now, once those charges are handed down surveillance and body cam video of the shooting will be released and that could happen as soon as Friday. Robin, there are also new charges involving that water slide death of a 10-year-old boy in Kansas. The man who co-owned the park and helped design that ride is now facing murder charges in the 2016 accident. Our senior national correspondent Matt Gutman has the latest on that, good morning to you, Matt. Reporter: Hey, good morning, Amy. Prosecutors threw the book at Jeffrey Henry O is the visionary behind the ride and could face up to 80 years in prison if convicted. They say his company knew what he had built was dangerous. He had opened the water slide anyway. Didn't fix the flaws, once people started to get hurt and then tried to cover it up. This morning, the man once called a water park visionary is being called something else by prosecutors. A murderer. Jeff Henry who built verruckt to be the biggest water slide in the world now faces second degree murder charges. The indictment states Henry's design of the ride guaranteed that rafts would occasionally go airborne in a manner that could severely injure or kill the occupants. That's exactly what happened in August 2016. Six went to the park and five came back. Reporter: 10-year-old Caleb Schwab was decapitated after his raft went airborne. Two others suffered facial fractures and according to court documents at least 14 people have been hurt on the ride. The indictment alleges Henry knew verruckt which means insane in German was a, quote, seriously dangerous piece of equipment as he himself wrote yet he opened it anyway. They call that insane. Reporter: We were there opening day. But you're saying it is safe? Oh, yeah. This ride is probably the safest speed slide that's ever been built. It's been tested. It's been evaluated. Reporter: Prosecutors say neither of those things were true. The indictment says employees warned executives about brake failures on the ride at least 29 times and yet they were never fixed and riders were getting hurt including Nathan Campbell who was a lifeguard at the park. The brakes just didn't work so we never stopped and just kept going and hit the very end of the ride and flipped off. Reporter: He said every morning employees would be asked to test the ride but after being hurt on it he never wanted to be on it again. Now, stunningly, Amy, the indictment says that after 10-year-old Caleb Schwab's death the park hid incriminating documents, misled police and ordered employees like Nathan Campbell to lie. The company denies the allegation, calls Caleb's death an unforeseeable accident and says all of its employees have the highest dedication to safety. Amy. All right, Matt Gutman, thanks so much. Our chief legal analyst Dan Abrams joins us now with more on the case. So, second degree murder charges. How unusual are charges like this in a case like this. First of all it's unusual for companies to be charged criminally. It's even more unusual for the people who run the companies to be charged. I think you have here the allegation that you had uncomfortabled people building it. You had an unsafe slide and I think maybe the most important part to prosecutors is the allegation that they knew there were injuries and they did not about it. And I think that's the unique set of facts here that's leading to these criminal charges. So the individual charges are one thing. He fays up to 80 years behind bars but the construction company and the water park company both charged. What does that mean if they're found guilty. Criminal fines and not just talking about the companies where it's money and individuals where it's the possibility of prison time. All right, how tough is this a case for prosecutors? Typically I would say it's not going to be that easy despite the facts but here under Kansas law you can have murder for unintentional conduct. It can still be a murder charge. We'll have to see whether they can have any plea agreement on this as well is there we know you'll be following it.

