Transcript for Chinese space station debris could land in US

of it and fast. That space station falling from the sky. Its destination, well, unpredictab unpredictable. Whit Johnson has more. A large part of the U.S. Could be in its path. Good morning. Reporter: Absolutely, robin. Good morning to you. Imagine something like this falling from the sky and then crashing down to Earth. We're at the aerospace corporation where they track these events and in just a matter of days a Chinese space station the size of a bus is expected to make its fiery plunge into Earth's atmosphere. Tiangong-1 launched in 2011 but the Chinese lost contact with it and so now it's in a freefall expected to make re-entry sometime around April 1st. Scientists for the most part believe that most of it will break apart and burn up before ever hitting the ground, still, debris could fall just about anywhere including a large section of the U.S. Stretching from northern California to new York. But scientists point out the odds of getting Heit by it is extremely low. Only one happened one time to a woman in Oklahoma in 1997 and she was not hurt. Robin. Thankfully she wasn't hurt. That is a large portion of the country that has to be looking up. Or just stay indoors. Whit, thank you.

