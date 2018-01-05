Transcript for Comedian defends anti-Trump jokes at WHCD dinner

Michael. Now to that fallout from the white house correspondents' dinner, in the jokes that some say crossed the line, this morning comedian Michelle wolf is doubling down saying she wouldn't change a word. ABC's Adrienne Bankert is here with the details. Good morning, Adrienne. Reporter: Good morning to you, too, Michael. It was what she said about the president's staff and also how she chose to deliver some of what many are calling raunchy punch lines. She's not apologiing and doesn't have any regrets. From headlining the white house correspondents' dinner to making headlines. I'm here to make jokes, I have no agenda. I'm not trying to get anything accomplished, so everyone that's here from congress, you should feel right at home. Reporter: This morning Michelle wolf's on the defensive in her first interview after fallout from Saturday night's stand-up. The comedian telling NPR's Terry gross she was just doing her job. I wouldn't change a single word that I said, I'm very happy with what I said and I'm glad I stuck to my guns. Reporter: Wolf admits she wasn't aiming to please the audience and those seemingly unfazed she said she didn't anticipate this much criticism. I wasn't expecting this level but I'm also not disappointed there's this level. I didn't want to cater to the room. I wanted to cater to the outside audience. And not betray my brand of comedy. Reporter: She's getting the most heat for jokes aimed at white house press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. I actually really like Sarah. I think she's very resourceful like she burns facts and then she uses that ash to create a perfect smokey eye. Like maybe she's born with it. Maybe it's lies. I think sometimes they look at a woman and they think, oh, she'll be nice. I'm not afraid to talk about things and, you know, I don't think they expected that from me. Reporter: And at the same too the controversy wolf has a new weekly Netflix TV show which the comedian has described as making fun of and offending everyone. That set for the end of this month. Back to you. All right, thank you, Adrienne. And I've been to that dinner before and some of these jobs are very cutting and Michelle wolf, that's what she does. It's been kind of an arms race for the last several year, escalating and escalating. You're right about that.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.