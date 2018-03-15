-
Now Playing: Could This Be the Next Snuggie?
-
Now Playing: The Snuggie: The Blanket With Sleeves
-
Now Playing: Company behind Snuggies to payout $7.2M in refunds
-
Now Playing: Toys R Us to close all US stores
-
Now Playing: Report: Toys 'R' Us likely to close all US stores this year
-
Now Playing: Business executive Antonio Lucio believes diversity has to start with top management
-
Now Playing: Toys 'R' Us may close all US stores: Reports
-
Now Playing: How US trade tariffs on steel and aluminum will impact manufacturers
-
Now Playing: What to know about Trump's tariffs
-
Now Playing: Instant Pot recalls units of multicooker model that were melting, overheating
-
Now Playing: American Airlines opposed to Chicago airport expansion plan
-
Now Playing: New warning of counterfeit products sold online
-
Now Playing: Woman bombarded by Amazon packages she never ordered
-
Now Playing: Must-have items from the 2018 Toy Fair
-
Now Playing: Tiny house on wheels takes minimalist living to the next level
-
Now Playing: Amazon reportedly planning its own shipping business
-
Now Playing: Traders stay optimistic as stock market's wild ride continues
-
Now Playing: Dow dives again as stocks fall overseas
-
Now Playing: Dow is now down 10% from its high in January
-
Now Playing: Stocks take another tumble, Dow dives more than 1,000 points