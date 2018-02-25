Transcript for Congress releases redacted Democratic memo on Russia probe

Thank you. The other big story this morning. The Russia probe back in the news. The Democrats finally releasing their memo. It's a rebuttal to a Republican memo that alleged the FBI abused powers in the Russian investigation. The president weighing in overnight. David swrigt at the white house. Good morning to you. Reporter: Good morning, Dan and Paula. This one document has been at the center of a political storm here in Washington. While it may not proof Russian meddling in American politics, it does prove that the Russia issue has poisoned American politics and things are as toxic as they have ever been. This is the memo in the moifld this fight. The Democrats' point by point rebuttal of a Republican memo weeks ago. Subject line, correcting the record, the Russia investigations. As it says there, top secret until now. When the Republicans finally got around to declass fieing it. President trump wasted no time declaring the memo a total political and legal bust. On Twitter. Dising it on Fox News, too. The memo was a nothing. That's a very bad document for their side. Reporter: Congressman Devin nunes two wrote the original Republican Mel mmo accusing FBI of using their powers to spy on candidate trump said he wanted this democratic response out weeks ago, when the white house released his memo. We want it out. We think sit clear evidence that the Democrats are not only trying to cover this up. They're also colluding with parts of the government to help cover this up. Reporter: The author of the new memo, Democrat Adam Schiff doesn't buy that. If the president thought this was a bust, he wouldn't have tried to conceal it as long as he did and he wouldn't be releasing it on a Saturday morning. And he wouldn't be going on fox today to try to rebut it. Reporter: Schiff's memo insists the FBI and department of justice didn't do anything wrong. They did it solely on the dodgy dossier compiled by former British spy Christopher Steele and paid for by the Clinton campaign. The Schiff memo said doj provided additional information obtained by multiple independent sources. Whatever that evidence might have been is now blacked out. Sensored by the trump white house which insists leaking the details would compromise national security. While we would have preferred fewer redaks. Think what they proposed was reasonable. Ihink that doesn't obscure the fact that the white house attempted to suppress this memo. Reporter: To say there's a partisan divide over the house intelligence committee would be an understatement. Things are so bad there is talk in the basement offices on capitol hill of building a physical barrier between democratic and Republican staff members kind of another version of trump's wall. Dan and Paula? A sign of the time.

