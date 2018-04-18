Transcript for 1 dead after plane's engine failure

we do begin with THA deadly engine explosion on a southwest flight. Sed a window and hurled shrapnel intone and killed a mother on board. Th twistnd mangled en. Here's what we know. There were 149 people on board. One person was killed. Jennifer Riordan, a mother of two, seven othersnjurednd this is the firstdly accident it involve a domestic airline since2009. Our senior tportation correspondent David Kerley is at Philadelphia airport where they ma that emergency land Davi a urgent investigation now under Y. Good morning. Reporter: Absolutely, robin. Mehtening, dramatic thatlight and this morn investigars are her in Philadelphia trying toearn is Thi a broaderroblem 737 engines? For southwest airlinehis is the first in-flight fality due to an incidentn airline's ly 50-year history. Thematic emergency just 20 minutento the packed southwest flight New York City to Dallas. Engine ripping apart. Seing shrapnel flying through this window a sucki passenger Jennifer Riordan partway out of the lane. Fellow passengers rus to hold her, franticallyrying to keep her inside the ple. Somebody screamed and we realized what happened when the window W outnd so I tried and triednd uldn't. I just couldn't. Reporteith the C rapidly desurizing, the lommy Joe Shults takes the plwn making an emergency landing Philadelphia. Could you have the medical meet U there on the runway as well? We've got injured passen. Njured pasnger, and are you -- sir physically on fire? It'not on fire but part of I missing. They said there is a hole and someone went out. I'm sorr you said there was a hole and somebody wen out? Reporter: With oxygen masks deployed passengerranticly texting their loved ones saying goye. A L of flight time trying articulate what I wtedy final words to be. Reporter: As the plane lands in Philadelphia passengers scrambled to tend rioan who badly red. The flight attendant said would you please --nybody her who knows I was out of my seat belt. These two wonderful men, an emt andpassenger, the managed to get her back insidehe P and we lay her down and started cpr. Reporter: Riordan, a mother of died from her injuries D at least seven others hurt. Mornin passes praising the pilot, Sammy Jo Shults see hugng some of them after the flight as H for her quick thinkingactions. Shults was one of thenavy's first female pilots. Engines in jetline dol but debris is supposed to be contained. Experts believe in thiident the debris blows out of the housing with some of it ripping into the fuselage and that wi. It is rare. The last caused by an incidentike this more than 20 years ag but O years ago southwe had anontainedngine failure in another 737. Maybe they're related T that previous event and maybe TRE but we need to unders what's G onhere. Reporter: A saddened C of southwest says he is not aware of any other trouble. It's premature to link it other engine failureat have oc. Reporter: Now, parts of that engine thaped apart were foon the ground 60 M om here. Southwest says that it is going to startnh inspections of its 737s immediate bin, to there is a problem with anartf its fleet. People want toknvi thank you.

