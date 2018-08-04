-
Now Playing: Trains collide outside Philadelphia
-
Now Playing: Canada bus crash claims the lives of 15 people
-
Now Playing: Deadly four-alarm fire at Trump Tower
-
Now Playing: Beyonce is performing at Coachella with a hundred dancers
-
Now Playing: Survey found that dishwashing can make or break a relationship
-
Now Playing: Fallen NFL superstar back on field in new spring league
-
Now Playing: Major road collapses in East Pittsburgh
-
Now Playing: Could potential jury problems delay the start of Bill Cosby's retrial?
-
Now Playing: Deadly bus crash involving popular youth hockey team in Canada
-
Now Playing: Trump reiterating his support for his embattled EPA chief
-
Now Playing: Syrian government accused of launching another poison gas attack on civilian
-
Now Playing: Kate Hudson reveals pregnancy, gender of baby
-
Now Playing: 'Hamilton' creator Lin-Manuel Miranda's shingles diagnosis
-
Now Playing: Luxury cruise ship allegedly sets sail while undergoing construction
-
Now Playing: New details of the Menendez brother's reunion in prison
-
Now Playing: Severe spring weather from coast to coast
-
Now Playing: Wall Street on alert as markets continue to fall amid fears of trade war
-
Now Playing: National Guard to provide up to 4,000 troops at Mexican border
-
Now Playing: Trump defends the EPA chief as Republicans, Democrats call for Pruitt's resignation
-
Now Playing: UFC champ charged with assault after wild confrontation at Barclays Center