-
Now Playing: Wildfire victim: 'My house is gone'
-
Now Playing: Fast-moving Southern California wildfire prompting evacuations
-
Now Playing: Strip mall destroyed by California wildfire
-
Now Playing: Views from above a wildfire
-
Now Playing: Royal fans camp outside hospital awaiting Princess Kate
-
Now Playing: Hero Southwest pilot among Navy's 1st female fighter pilots
-
Now Playing: Men arrested at Starbucks speak out
-
Now Playing: Pro surfer saves lives amid torrential Hawaii rain
-
Now Playing: David Copperfield reveals illusion under oath
-
Now Playing: Puerto Rico hit by massive power outage
-
Now Playing: Deadly fires tear across the Southwest
-
Now Playing: Trump says he may leave meeting with Kim Jong Un
-
Now Playing: New inspections ordered on planes after deadly engine failure
-
Now Playing: Chrissy Teigen's advice to my younger self (and my kids)
-
Now Playing: 'Girls Make Beats' aims to help more women break through the music industry
-
Now Playing: Dad is overcome with emotion when he holds his son for 1st time
-
Now Playing: Celebrating the life of Barbara Bush
-
Now Playing: Southwest passengers recall horror of deadly flight
-
Now Playing: 1 dead after plane's engine failure
-
Now Playing: How to copy royal wedding dresses for less