Transcript for Democrat declares victory in Pa. special election

A lot of other breaking news including that special election in Pennsylvania, a blow to president trump. Right now the race too close to call, officially call but Democrat Conor lamb has already declared victory in a district that the president won by 20 points. Tom llamas tracking the results all through the night. He joins us from Pittsburgh with the latest. Good morning, toj. Reporter: And just up to a few minutes ago, George, good morning, this is where we stand right now, the Democrat, Conor lamb, has a slight lead over the Republican, Rick Saccone, but as you mentioned this race is still too close to project. Still two outstanding counties with absentee ballots. Saccone needed to win a big percentage of those and learned that Conor lamb has come out on top in one of those.c counties. A nail-biter. Less than a thousand votes separating Democrat Conor lamb and Republican Rick Saccone in this special election. Regardless, overnight lamb declaring victory. It took a little longer than we thought, but we did it. Reporter: The race too close to project in a district president trump won by nearly 20 points. With ballots still outstanding I asked him why he was convinced he was the winner. Conor, congratulations. Are you confident you won? Yeah. Reporter: The political thriller playing out overnight on came news. Real nail-biter in the special election. This really is a tale of two districts. This is a race that is just going to come down to the very last precinct. Reporter: Throughout most of the night lamb was leading but by a small margin. Saccone refusing to give up. Don't give up and we'll keep it up. We're going to win it. Reporter: Saccone aligned himself to president trump while Republican groups and GOP PACS poured more than $10 million to back him. This guy should win easily and he's going to win easily. Reporter: The big highlight for Democrats lamb outperformed Hillary Clinton in Republican, democratic, large and small precincts in the district. I asked him about his sudden rise. Do you think this is because people really like you or do you think they're really upset with the president? Hopefully it's because they like me and they believe what I told them which is I'm going to work really hard for every single one of them no matter what party they are or who they voted for. Reporter: With such a close race what about a recount? So far no side has mentioned that. We do know Rick Saccone will meet with his team this morning to figure out his options. But an official winner will not be declared for at least a couple days or weeks but very positive news for Conor lamb overnight, George. Yi, this was a big trump district. Thanks very much.

