Transcript for New details on Trump's status in Russia probe

Now to new developments in the Russia investigation. There is a new report in "The Washington post" that the special counsel has told president trump's lawyers that he remains under investigation but he is not a criminal target at this point. Our chief justice correspondent Pierre Thomas has the latest on all of this from Washington. Good morning to you. Reporter: Paula, good morning. "The post" is reporting the president's attorneys have been told by T special counsel that he's under investigation but not yet a criminal target. Which typically means investigators have concluded there is firm evidence a suspect has committed a crime so the president now faces a complicated situation and must guide whether he will submit to an interview with special counsel Bob Mueller. He is still under investigation and that interview could possibly put Mr. Trump in jeopardy if the president's testimony does not line up with the facts of Mr. Mueller's probe. Remember, the special counsel has already gotten five guilty pleas in connection with false statements made to investigators so, Paula, the president has a big decision to make. He certainly does. I know his aides are concerned that Mueller is trying to bait him to do this interview but, Pierre, we have our first sentencing in the mumuni investigation. What can you tell us about the Dutch lawyer Alex van de zwaan who pleaded guilty to lying to the special counsel's team. Reporter: That's right. Alexander van de zwaan is going to pay a $20,000 fine and spend a month in prison for lying to investigors and destroying e-mails in connection with contacts he had with former trump campaign officials, Paul manafort and Rick Gates. Another sign that Mr. Mueller takes any false statements extremely seriously, Paula. Certainly does. To be continued, Pierre, thanks for your reporting.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.