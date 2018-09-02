Transcript for Dow dives again as stocks fall overseas

another drama is playing out on Wall Street. The Dow having its worst week since 2008. Stocks are already falling overseas this morning after that thousand-point drop in the Dow last night. This was the common look on the floor, ABC's Linzie Janis is there at the New York stock exchange with more. Reporter: Stock futures bouncing in and out of negative territory this morning so looking like it's going to be another roller coaster ride after Thursday's massive sell-off. The Dow plunging more than a thousand points. It was the second biggest one-day point drop in history. The biggest was on Monday. You could see the shock and anguish on the faces of traders here on the stock exchange floor as they digested this new reality. Stocks now officially in correction territory. That means they are 10% below their all-time high which was just two weeks ago, nearly 2 1/2 trillion dollars in wealth wiped out. We've been hearing about how well the economy is doing so why this sharp turn in the market? Reporter: It's strange, Michael. Investors say this concern and this sell-off is about concern that the economy is doing so well. A lot of people have jobs, wage growth is at its fastest pace in nine years. All of that could trigger the federal reserve to hike rates, interest rates at a faster pace than expected to try to stop the economy from overheating but to put all of this in perspective, Michael, stocks still significantly higher than they were one year ago today. A 401(k) Investor, the average investor still looking at a gain of about 12%. Michael. All right. Thank you, Linzie.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.