Transcript for The effects of drowsy driving underreported: Study

A new safety warning for drivers. Before you get behind the wheel a study released by warns that drowsy driving may play a much larger role in crashes than previously thought. ABC's David Kerley has the details. Good morning, David. Good morning. It's suggesting the effects of drowsy driver underreported and the study is out from the aaa safety foundation and put camera in cars to watch drivers who are fatigued and we've seen what happens. This new study suggesting that 10%, one out of ten crashes are related to drowsy driving. Government statistics say only about 1% to 2% are due to fatigue. Aaa is hoping its study and no pun intended is a wake-up call about this problem. The government while not commenting on the specific research says it has a plan to improve its data collection. Everybody agreeing, Michael, drowsy drive something a serious problem, and drivers need to pay attention. Don't underestimate it. We have to recognize that it is a serious deal.

