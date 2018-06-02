Transcript for Elon Musk launching 'world's most powerful rocket'

Now to the world's most powerful rocket getting ready for liftoff. You're looking live at the massive falcon heavy, spacex is planning to launch it towards Mars this afternoon. Victor Oquendo joins us now from the launch site in titusville, Florida. Good morning, Victor. Reporter: Good morning. There is that rocket. Today the big debut for spaidz a. Inside will be a cherry red roadster, a little bigger than this matchbox car. Take a look at this animation video released by spacex that will show the mission. The falcon heavy rocket is massive. It is larger than anything that launched since the Saturn 5 that nasa used for the Apollo moon landings. This is an unmanned mission aside from the test dummy. This mission comes complete with a soundtrack appropriately set to David bowie's "Life on Mars." ABC news got access to the rocket on the launchpad. So much history here. Now a new generation of rocket just about ready for liftoff. Launch is scheduled for 1:30. People have come from all over the world to see this. Even Harrison Ford is here after all, the falcon heavy was named after the millennium falcon if "Star wars." WHA the total cost here? Reporter: Well, there's a big number to that. $90 million. Elon Musk is spending a whopping 90 million to send his red car to the red planet. All right. Victor, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.