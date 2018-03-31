Transcript for EPA chief under fire for questionable condo-rental deal

We move to politics and the major new ethics issues related to the already controversial head of the EPA, Scott Pruitt who got allegedly a sweetheart deal from the wife of a top energy lobbyist. Some are calling on Pruitt to step down. The president spending the holiday weekend in west palm beach and that's where we find Tara Palmeri who has exclusive details on the Pruitt story. Good morning. Reporter: Good morning. Another embarrassing story for the president's cabinet. This time EPA administrator Scott Pruitt under fire for a condo lease he signed his first few months in Washington. Overnight, the EPA defending embattled chief Scott Pruitt downplaying the reports of his swe sweetheart real estate deal with the wife of a top energy lobbyist. $50 a night lease is consistent with federal ethics rules but ABC found a similar apartment renting for $5,000 a month. Already under scrutiny for his lavish spending he paid for just one room in this two-bedroom condo and contemplated he was not using the rest of the unit. His daughter stayed in the second bedroom free of charge while interning at the white house. The condo owner's husband, a top energy lobbyists with clients regulated by the EPA told ABC he has had no direct contact with the agency. And one year ago, a bizarre situation with Pruitt's protective detail. Unable to reach him, breaking down the front door, summoning police who called 911. I need an ambulance, please. They say he's unconscious and responsive. Reporter: Sources saying he was just napping. On top of Pruitt's mounting expenses the EPA forced to reimburse the owners for the broken door. The revelations coming as the president continues making personnel changes. According to an ally of the president who spoke to him this weekend, the staff shake-ups might not be over. Told me there would be one or two major changes. I think we have seen one. I'm still expecting a second one. I don't know who the second person would be. Reporter: Capitol hill is already targeting Pruitt. More than a dozen Democrats are calling on him to resign. A white house official called the reports beyond frustrating. Dan, Paula. The heat is on. Tara, thank you for your reporting from west palm beach. Another big issue facing the

