Transcript for Facebook announces new privacy settings

Now to that breaking news about Facebook, the embattled social media giant announcing changes to its privacy settings and Rebecca Jarvis here with more on what this means for users. Good morning, Rebecca. Reporter: Good morning, Amy. Yes, that's right. Facebook tells me these changes were in the works long before the Cambridge analytica scandal came to light. They do not include any new restrictions on which information Facebook can collect. But the company says it hopes they will make it easier for users to access and control their activity on the social network. With pressure mounting on Facebook's CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify before congress, the company's stock slammed again. Down another 5% Tuesday. And now this morning, the tech giant announcing an overhaul to its security and privacy settings meant to be more intuitive and easier to navigate. Writing in a statement, we've heard loud and clear that privacy settings and other important tools are too hard to find and that we must do more to keep people informed. Among the new features, having to visit nearly 20 separate screens users will be able to see all of their settings here. The redesign also including a new privacy shortcuts menu and a new feature called access your information, a more straightforward way to delete anything you no longer want shared with Facebook including posts, pictures, likes and comments. Okay, so take a look at this. This is the new access your information page. It puts all the information about you on Facebook in one place with the hope that you can find it and manage it more easily. As you can see, though, there is a lot of information here so we broke it up a bit to make it easier to see. Here on the page you'll see that you can access your posts, for example, your comments, your messages all in one place and here you'll be able to go into each of these individual sections and make deletions from the history, anything that you've put up on Facebook historically, a post, comment, message that you have written historically you will be able to go through here and make a deletion and one other thing to point out here, they also have the ad section so this is the interactions, what kinds of existing relationships you currently have with advertisers. You'll be able to look at it here and make deletions to things you want to delete from your history on Facebook. That's a big change right there. But what about information that Facebook already has on you? This is such a great question, rob be. There's no silver bullet here. You would have to individually delete them before you get it wiped from your record. Anything you delete it will disappear from your profile but will live on their servers for up to 90 case. If you delete your account while it is deleted things that you've traded with friends, those could still live on the platform. It's already been passed on. That's right. Thanks so much.

