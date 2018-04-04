Transcript for Family of alleged YouTube shooter warned police

We begin with breaking details about the shooting at YouTube's headquarters. Ha here's what we know this morning. Police have identified the suspect as nasim aghdam, a woman who lived in California and frequently used YouTube. Her family says she was angry at the company. She killed herself after opening fire on three employees, one now in critical condition and Matt Gutman is at YouTube headquarters with the latest. Good morning, Matt. Reporter: Good morning, George. You can imagine those terrified employees here at YouTube just pouring down that staircase seeking shelter in the restaurant across the street. This is a fast-moving investigation. But overnight we learned that that 39-year-old drove up here from southern California, nasim aghdam, bearing a vendetta against YouTube and that 9 millimeter gun. Officers nearby mountain view, California, found her sleeping in her car. They alerted her family. Now, the family says they tried to alert authorities about her, but by then it was too late. Law enforcement officials say this is the woman, nasim aghdam who stormed into an employee patio in San Bruno, California, shooting three employees before turning the gun on herself. One after another, boom, boom, boom, boom. Reporter: Her family says the prolific YouTube user. My name issing Nase sabz hated the company saying they wereensuring her content. I'm being discriminated on YouTube. Reporter: She had a YouTube channel which posted ab workout videos and many of them in farsi. Reporter: Her brother says her family reported her missing over the weekend and claims they told police about her deep-seated resentment towards YouTube. She had a problem with YouTube. So we called the cop again and told him that she might -- there's a reason she went all the way from San Diego to there. Active shooter. Reporter: The first call for help came in at 12: Local time. This is crazy. We're on lockdown. Reporter: Two minutes later first responders arrived. This officer bursting out of his vehicle with that long gun, a YouTube employee right there on the staircase using his key to let the officer into the complex. It was very chaotic. Reporter: Police moving forwd finding hundreds O YouTube employees, their hands raised searching each of them. The wounded scrambling out of the YouTube complex. Some of them still bleeding. Inside the Carl's Jr. In San Bruno. Reporter: Starching the wounds with napkins from nearby weapons in we acted out of instinct and tried to do what we can to help just kind of stop the bleeding and wait for paramedicso come. Reporter: YouTube's CEO issuing a statement on Twitter righting, there are no words to describe how horrible it was to have an active shooter at YouTube today. Our deepest gratitude to law enforcement and first responders for their rapid response. Today it feels like the entire community of YouTube and Al of the employees were victims of this crime. Reporter: And, George, three of nasim aghdam's victims remain in the hospital. Two of them in serious to critical condition. Now, immediately after this shooting it triggered a rash of conspiracy theories and hoaxes, rumors online. And what's unusual about this event is that social media companies jumped on it immediately quashing them, Twitter actually deleting certain posts, actually writing it takes this approach during situations where misnaming someone online could put those individuals in harm's way so it says it had to act. George. Yeah, unfortunately, they've had to learn how to act. Joining us is San Bruno police chief Ed barberini.

