Father describes the heroic actions of his son during Florida school shooting

More
15-year-old Anthony Borges blocked a classroom door, potentially saving 20 students inside.
3:00 | 02/18/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Father describes the heroic actions of his son during Florida school shooting

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":53178405,"title":"Father describes the heroic actions of his son during Florida school shooting","duration":"3:00","description":"15-year-old Anthony Borges blocked a classroom door, potentially saving 20 students inside.","url":"/GMA/News/video/father-describes-heroic-actions-son-florida-school-shooting-53178405","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.