Transcript for FBI admits mishandling warning of school shooter

Thank you, Adrienne. We're learning more about the missed warning science. Including a new video obtained by WPLG, allegedly showing Cruz in a fight at school in 2016. Victor Oquendo is in parkland with more details. Good morning, Victor. Reporter: Good morning, Michael. We're getting a much closer look at the alleged shooter. In that video, first obtained by affiliate WPLG. Take a look. It shows Nikolas Cruz in an all-out fight with classmates. That is apparently Cruz in the white shirt. How did he slip through the cracks when there were so many red flags? From the dozen-plus times police were called to his home, to the Florida department of children insbes vags. After photos of Cruz cutting himself on Snapchat. In tepid, they found no science of neglect and ended the investigation. The FBI saying they got a detailed warning about him before the shooting but that information was not passed on to the appropriate agents. He's being held without bond. He's invoke issued his right to remain silent. Being held in solitary confinement and on suicide watch. Is there any word on when the school will reopen? Reporter: Michael, as of right now, the school is closed through at least Wednesday. Officials now saying that the building where most of the carnage took place may eventually be torn down. Michael? Thank you, Victor. In our next half hour, we'll

